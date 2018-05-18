 
17 hours ago 17 hours ago

Tokyo 2020: Ocean Wins Over Wave Pool

  • 17 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Fernando Aguerre, the president of the International Surfing Association (ISA), confirmed that surfers competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will battle it out in the ocean, putting to bed any rumours of wave pools. 

With the support of the ISA, the International Olympic Committee [IOC] and the Tokyo 2020 organizers have determined that surfing will take place at Tsurigasaki Beach, in Chiba. The organizing committee has not indicated anything to us about the possibility of changing their plan, so we are planning for the chosen location in the ocean,” Aguerre told AFP.

Kelly Slater and Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of the WSL, have publically been advocating for the inclusion of wave pools in the Tokyo 2020 program. The Olympic organizing committee, however, is sticking to their guns and believe that Tsurigasaki Beach will be well suited for competition offering all the conditions necessary for the event. The manner in which the geography of the beach is set up allows for 180-degree (NE to SE) swells coming from the Pacific Ocean.

The IOC has already approved surfing’s qualification system for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Twenty male surfers and twenty female surfers will compete in a shortboard event.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *