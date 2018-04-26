 
The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival Hits Zarautz, Spanish Basque Country May 18-20
 
Celebrating the evolution of a surf legacy, the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational longboarding series will bring the Duct Tape Festival, to showcase the unique innovation, creativity and craftsmanship of surf culture. Follow Zags Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the proceedings,  with some live reporting straight from the event. 
 
Hosted in the north shores of Zarautz in the heart of the Spanish Basque Country beginning May 18, the Vans Duct Tape Festival gathers a distinct community of surfers, artists and shapers to engage with the surf community in a collaborative environment. For the Spanish Basque Country debut, the Duct Tape Festival will take over in full effect, bringing 16 world class longboarders together to compete in the 14th Vans Duct Tape Invitational competition. Fresh faces on the Duct Tape longboarding circuit include rising stars Nico “Niki Dora” Garcia, Levi Prairie, and Kai Takayama, alongside the visionaries of progressive logging Alex Knost, Tyler Warren, Ryan Burch, James Parry and Justin Quintal.
 
The Vans Duct Tape Festival will also welcome four internationally world-renowned surfers—Dane Reynolds, Alex Knost, Tanner Gudauskas and Lee Ann Curren—to present a library of their own hand-shaped custom surfboards to share with the public and live permanently at a local surf shop, Pukas Surf. Led by these four influential surf icons, the 3-day beach festival will feature surf and skateboarding sessions, board shaping discussions, interactive art and music exhibits hosted by the local community, and much more!
 
In support of a diverse and inclusive surf environment, fans and spectators are encouraged to join Vans, the Duct Tape competitors, and our featured guest shapers to engage and participate in all the festivities.
 
Vans Duct Tape Festival Schedule
 
May 18, 2pm – Duct Tape Festival Kick-Off at Zarautz Beach
May 19, 1pm – Duct Tape Invitational Contest Begins + 3pm Duct Tape Skate Jam at Zarautz Skatepark
May 20, 1pm – Duct Tape Invitational Finals + 6pm Awards Ceremony
 
Vans Duct Tape Invitational Invitees
Zach Flores
Ryan Burch
Andy Nieblas
Harrison Roach
Saxon Wilson
Tyler Warren
Justin Quintal
Alex Knost
Levi Prairie
Jordan Spree
Kai Takayama
Robin Falxa
James Parry
Adrian Lopez
Nathan Sadoun
Nico Garcia
 

