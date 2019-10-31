The VANS 5mm Surf Boot Hi Is Home For The Holidays

Welcoming the cold-water season, Vans is stoked to unveil its 5mm Surf Boot Hi, boasting all the warmth needed for winter and zero compromise when it comes to boardfeel and grip.

The 5mm Surf Boot Hi is the latest addition to the Vans surf boot family, which debuted in spring of this year with 3mm and warm-water options. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Vans global surf team rider Michael February put the 5mm boots to the test at his home break during the region’s colder months.

The 5mm Surf Boot Hi is constructed of a liquid-rubber-dipped upper and 5mm neoprene for crucial warmth in cold water without any performance loss. The boots’ gum-rubber outsole with waffle sipe – a pattern etched into ultra-thin rubber – gives an extra-sticky grip in key traction areas and allows for better boardfeel.

The 5mm Surf Boot Hi is now available at Vans retailers and at Vans.com/surfboot-cold.

Thin, textured rubber along the lateral and medial sides of the boot wrap up from the sole, increasing traction and control, as well as durability in high-abrasion areas. The Surf Boot Hi is engineered with a heel pull, and a subtle neoprene checkerboard-print high ankle to keep water out. The boot is punctuated with Vans’ signature Sidestripe and heel scab.