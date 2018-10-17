The Three Horse Title Race

The 2018 Championship Tour could be decided at Supertubos if Gabriel Medina wins the MEO Rip Curl Pro, Filipe Toledo finishes below 9th, and Julian Wilson ends below 3rd place. If Medina finishes 2nd or worse in Peniche, the world title decision will go to Pipeline. Basically, the new world champion will be one of the following three surfers: Gabriel Medina, Filipe Toledo or Julian Wilson. Medina, Toledo, and Wilson are separated by 4,645 points.

Get the popcorn ready beacuse the Title Race is on some other kinda heat right now. Medina and Toledo are essentially tied at the top, with Julian charging at them head on. Its now a case of every single wave matters. Medina’s gotta beat Toledo, Toledo’s gotta beat Medina, and neither can afford to lose in the early rounds leaving the door open for Julian Wilson, the only man in the Title contention who is also a Pipeline Master. Watch the live feed here, it’s gonna be lit!!

2018 World Surf League | Championship Tour Rankings

1. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 51,770

2. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 51,450

3. Julian Wilson (AUS) 47,125