The SPRING BOARD Project

With the support of Wavescape and the local surf community, they were able to raise R270,000 for 9 Miles Project. The money will be used to purchase a van to transport at-risk kids from the townships and surrounding neighborhoods to the 9 Mile clubhouse at Strandfontein Pavilion where they will have access to life skills mentorship/assistance with school work and of course the opportunity to go surfing. While we have reached the immediate goal of buying a van for them. They are still in need of assistance for ongoing contributions to the running of their program. The 9Miles youth development organization get an incredible opportunity to shape their own beautiful wooden surfboards with master craftsman Patrick Burnett. In an amazing display of ubuntu, altruism & togetherness. They decide to auction the boards to raise money for a desperately needed van for their surf club.