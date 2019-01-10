 
The Ocean Warrior Course

Got 9 weeks to spare? Of course you don’t, but out of interest check this out. Introducing the in-depth and extensive online ‘Ocean Warrior Course’ developed by the bald Aquaman and Big Wave legend Shane Dorian and Aussie Mark Visser.

‘Joining’ you on the course and coming onboard as instructors are Hawaiian lifeguard Brian Keaulana (legend status), free dive champ William Trubridge, and pro diver Ant Williams. Talk about a stacked lineup.

The Ocean Warrior Course teaches beginner to advanced individuals on how to maximize their breath hold and tap into the secrets of the most elite water enthusiasts.

The course covers key life-saving skills such as; how to do single and two-person rescue, response techniques and CPR & first aid procedures from  Brian Keaulana.

After taking this course, I look at it as a state-of-the-art toolbox. I strongly believe that anybody who goes to the beach and around the ocean – even lakes and rivers – should take this course – Garrett McNamara.

It opens ups a whole new world. It’s almost like a safety net with what to do, when to do it, and how to handle yourself – Tyler Wright.

“The Ocean Warrior Course” is an online program broken down into 12 stages, and it is available for $99.

