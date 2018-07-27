 
Tesla Surfboards Are Now a Thing

  • by zigzag

So if you haven’t heard about it already, Tesla just sold 200 boards at 20k each!! If you not so adapt to working in our kak rands, it works out to $1,500 dollars, that’s basically a brand new quiver with enough change to pay every car guard in Durban. It does look pretty sexy tho and it ain’t just a gimmick. The Einstein-like saffa teamed up with Matt Biolos’ (Lost Surfboards) to pump out 200 one of kind carbon fibre sleds. The American car company says that their new surf craft was specifically designed to fit inside or outside the Model S, X and 3 electric cars.

Well, we not sure who got their hands on one of these babies but we sure as hell are interested in how they perform. 

“The Tesla Surfboard features a deck reinforced with light-weight ‘Black Dart’ carbon fibre, inspired by the interiors in our cars and tonal logos in subtle contrast gloss,” the company reveals.

The new stringerless Tesla Surfboard has an EPS core and uses a bio-based epoxy resin. It is ready for a thruster set up but doesn’t come with a set of fins. The 6’8”, 20.50” 2.88”, rounded pin tail surfboard also features a low-entry rocker, thin rails, and forward thickness flow, resulting in a highly responsive surf machine. This black-and-red beauty is wrapped with carbon fibres from nose to tail, and S-Glass fibres crosswise, from rail to rail. 

 

 

