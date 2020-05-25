Surfers on a Knife Edge

SA surfers were left on a knife edge last night when president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of Lockdown regulations… but will surfing be allowed?

According to the announcement, Beaches and Public Parks will be open for exercise purposes only, along with booze sales and the lifting of exercise and night-time curfews. But it remains to be seen whether surfing will be permitted. The nation’s surfers will be on tenterhooks waiting for the powers to publish the official government gazetted Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

That said, it does look promising that we’ll be allowed our daily dose of Vitamin Sea… classified as “exercise” under Lockdown Stage 3. Fingers crossed. It will be too late to take advantage of the dubus cold front currently smashing the country and sending strong lines pulsing up both coasts, but for the surf-deprived masses of Mzansi, this could mark the end of a monumental 65-day flat spell.

With the easing of Lockdown regulations Covid19 cases are certain to spike. So be safe and sensible out there. Please remember to practice social distancing. No hanging out in carparks or impromptu beach braais.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.

Featured Image – Jurgens Botes