Surfer Sends Angry Voice Note to Paddle Boarder

No doubt you heard the ‘my Bok Boks, my special person’ voice note that did the rounds earlier this year. Well, a surfer out in the Western Cape just raised the stakes with one of the funniest things we’ve heard this year. An incident occurred out in the lineup that led to a dinged board, a sad sight no matter the watercraft, and as a result produced one helluva funny voice note.  

Rather than professing his devotion to his beloved ‘dudu bear’, this surfer is throwing his toys at a paddleboarder who he clearly has some serious beef with, much like the dolphin below.

 

By publishing this article Zag, by no means, agrees with the opinions that have been expressed in the voice note. We believe everyone deserves the right to charge waves no matter their choice of craft, we just think this was too funny not to share with you, the reader. We don’t know the exact story behind this after it first appeared a year or so ago. Anyways, here it is:

 

 

 

