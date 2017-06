Surf Kats

When the sea is on its khanda and the weekend is looking positively kak, there’s nothing like a mob of weird wooden surf (meer)kats to keep up the stoke. Sporting Mrs Palmers Wax, polkadot bikini’s and beach balls – surf meerkats made by local George artist Marinda Koen – are as good as a holiday.

Happy Friday!

*All artworks © Marinda Koen. Follow Marinda on Instagram @mk_art_sa