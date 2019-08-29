 
8 hours ago 8 hours ago

Surf Fins Made From Recycled Bottle Caps

  • 8 hours ago
  • by admin

There are approximately 5 trillion pieces of plastic floating in our oceans. It takes about 450 years for a plastic bottle to totally degrade.

The crew behind Shaka Surf decided that there were enough bottle caps floating around for them to be able to source enough plastic waste to produce a very funky and eco-friendly surf fin.

The Shaka Surf eco surf fins are made from recycled bottle caps and other recycled materials to form a composite material, which then goes into the moulding fabrication. The fins are eco friendly, and with their composites, offer great performance.

The man behind Shaka Surf, Dominick Taylor, describes his ideology behind the concept. “We’re taking plastics out of the ocean and putting them to better use,” said Taylor of the basis of his company. “I think that most surfers and non-surfers alike appreciate what we do.”

The Shaka Surf 9″ eco single fin uses approximately 70 plastic caps, while their medium G5 high performance fins use approximately 50 plastic caps in their fabrication. The fins are available in FCS 1, FCS 2 and Futures.

The Shaka Surf fins are designed for use with longboards, SUPs, single fins, retro boards, cosmic cruisers and high performance shortboards. They are environmentally friendly, high performing and ultimately helping reduce plastic waste in our oceans and beaches. Their fin guide is right here.

“To be a surfer is on the one hand a very selfish pursuit,” said Taylor. “It often means you’re going to let down people close to you because you want to go surf good waves at the drop of a hat. On the other hand, I think most surfers have some level of environmental awareness and will do their best to be good custodians of Mother Earth. So, being a surfer for me is about surfing when there are good waves, and trying to give back a little whenever I can.”

As well as recycling waste materials and plastics to make their recycled fins Shaka Surf also wanted to create a standout design. So they enlisted the help of a street artist to come up with a unique aesthetic. This lead to the development of the Swell Lines Collection, paying homage to surfing culture and oceanography. See more here 

And please remember, #saynotoplastics

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *