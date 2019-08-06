 
Surf Emporium Western Cape Inter-School League #7

Friday’s Surf Emporium Western Cape Inter-School League saw a hotly contested senior division place some of the highest scores in the series so far! With a decent size swell and plenty of opportunity for some of Cape Towns finest competitors putting on a great display of surfing. 

Here are the results of event #07 and an updated leaderboard. Remember teams top seven result count towards the final series tally leaving teams able to drop their lowest three results. 

Surf was fun, a little bumpy but no wind and about 2-3ft sets. There are only 3 events left of the 10 event series so things are really hotting up! 

 

