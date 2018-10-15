Surf Emporium Surf Lesson and Adaptive Surf Morning Experience

It gives Surf Emporium Muizenberg great pleasure in inviting you and your team to participate in a unique opportunity. The opportunity is two-fold and includes a surf lesson for you and your team followed by volunteering as part of the team facilitating an adaptive surf lesson for individuals with disabilities.

In addition to this, there will also be a team of well-known influencers, who will be paired up with individuals of the Adaptive Surfing National Team. These influencers will then put themselves in the position of these adaptive surfers and experience first-hand what surfing with a disability is like.

What is the day about?

Experiencing the joy of learning to surf Assisting a person with disabilities in learning to surf and sharing this stoke with someone who never thought surfing was a possibility To help better understand the challenges that Adaptive Surfers face To meet the Adaptive Surfing National Team representing South Africa at the 2018 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship taking place from 12-16 December 2018 in La Jolla, California. Including South African Team Captain and Gold Medallist, Anthony Smyth. Share your personal experience via your media platform and social media as part of our Adaptive Surfing awareness campaign Assist Surf Emporium in creating an awareness for Adaptive Surfing in South Africa and support our National Team to get to the World Championships. Join us in spreading the word about the benefits of Adaptive Surfing and offer even more people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in adaptive surfing Help us spread the message to businesses that there is a fantastic way that they can support Adaptive Surfing by hosting their next “Team Building or Year End Function” in a fun way that also gives back. This would be a day run in the same manner as this Media Surf Day and will benefit the national organizing body, Adaptive Surfing South Africa.

Schedule of Events

9am: Arrival and welcome

Arrival and welcome 9:30am – 11am: ABC surf lesson for all media representatives

ABC surf lesson for all media representatives 9:30am – 11am: Local celebrities & influencers will be paired up with members of the Adaptive Surfing National Team and experience a surf lesson as if they were an adaptive surfer

Local celebrities & influencers will be paired up with members of the and experience a surf lesson as if they were an adaptive surfer 11am – 12pm: Meet the National Adaptive Surfing Team and receive a briefing on how you will be involved as a volunteer in the Adaptive Surf lesson that will follow

Meet the National Adaptive Surfing Team and receive a briefing on how you will be involved as a volunteer in the Adaptive Surf lesson that will follow 11am – 12pm: Enjoy a complimentary Vida e Caffe cappuccino and filled croissant

Enjoy a complimentary Vida e Caffe cappuccino and filled croissant 12pm – 1:30pm: Adaptive Surf Lesson. This will including meeting the Adaptive Surfers, hearing their story and what made them decide to have the courage to start surfing. You will be participating in the Adaptive Surf lesson in the capacity of a “volunteer support” under the guidance of the professionally qualified Surf Emporium Adaptive Surfing Coaches.

Did you know?

Depending on the participant’s disability, each adaptive surfer needs 1 to 2 professionally qualified Adaptive Surf Coaches and up to 10 volunteers per surfer

Surf Emporium and Adaptive Surfing have partnered to afford people with disabilities the opportunity to surf in private lessons, group lessons and participate in adaptive surfing days

The SA Adaptive team are self-funded and as much support as possible to get to the World Adaptive Surfing Championships

Adaptive Surfing need support in order to fund the free Adaptive Surfing Clinics for people with disabilities that could not usually afford to participate

There is clear evidence in research suggesting that surfing is a form of therapy and rehabilitation for both able-bodied and disabled bodied surfers alike

Please see more event details here

Issued by:

Surf Emporium Muizenberg

For all enquiries, please contact:

Natasha Capes

Tel: +27 72 918 3810

Email: natasha@surfemporium.co.za

Roxy Davis

Tel: +27 82 562 8687

Email: roxy@surfemporium.co.za