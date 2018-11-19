 
Spike Swell & Ocean Course – 22nd Nov

Join founder of Wavescape.co.za, surf forecaster Spike, for a fun and graphical evening of ocean study as we head deep into the ocean to watch fierce storms create giant waves, and learn how this occurs and why swells radiate away from these generating winds.

Learn about the mechanics of waves and the mathematical correlation with wind velocity and energy, as expressed by wave period, to better interpret weather model forecasts and charts. You will hear forecasting tips on the Internet, and check out case studies of previous giant storms, and the waves and sometimes damage they wrought. This audio-visual journey has a perspective with an appeal to all who love the sea.

NB: BOOKING ESSENTIAL

Venue: Sports Science Institute, Newlands. Click here for directions
Date: Thursday 22 November
Time: 6.30pm
Cost: R475 (includes light supper, cash bar available). Book your tickets here

THE LINEUP
Part 1 (55 minutes)

Look at how storms form, and wind creates waves. Analyse the anatomy of swell, and ponder how it is possible for air to transfer energy into water in the form of waves. Watch as the swell propagates from the storm, looking at wave period, and finally, how these waves transform into the surf we see on the shore.

30 minutes for a light dinner break and socialising

Part 2 (45 minutes)
A look at wave models, weather forecasting systems and the Internet. Predict some surf, interpret some data, and look into some examples of forecasting failures and successes.

20 mins Q&A, anecdotes, more case studies if there is time

Suitable for ocean sports (surfers, sailors, kiters, boardsailors, divers, paddlers); marine industry (salvors, lifeguards, fisheries, shipping): Recreation (beachgoers, anglers), and even armchair weather folk.

Ticket includes a light meal (cocktail bagel with fillings, chicken skewers with sauce dip, filled wraps & vegetable quiche) and enjoy an entertaining audio-visual talk and some of Spike’s humour. Share anecdotes and ideas, and get practical tips to enhance your ocean-reading lifestyle (and save some petrol).

Peer review
“You’ve read his twisted humour in the surf reports. Now experience it in person, with ‘stories from the deep’ – simple explanations of where waves come from, and a generally fascinating delve into weather patterns, storms and swell from around the world. Oh, and you also get a great dinner, a few beers and the chance to skinner with other surfers and kiters. Highly recommended!” — Ian Henderson (kitesurfer)

“Over the years I have attended dozens of courses on various topics but nothing has the vibe of having a real enthusiast share his passion. Multo obrigado.” — Mike Ohlson, Richards Bay

