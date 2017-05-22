Waves of Hope Surf Club Locker Room Burned Down

In the early hours of the morning the storeroom in which all the boards, wetsuits and rashvests were kept, was burned to the ground at Trafalgar Beach in what is suspected to be arson.

“The boys got there at around 7 am after the fire was put out and waited for the police to come so that they can open up a case and investigate what actually happened,” said Alvin “They reckoned that you could smell petrol very strongly, the fire was most probably started by petrol. The community has been really helpful over there.”

Contact person for donations of surfboards & wetsuits:

Cindy Kay – 084 585 5370

Bank details for financial contributions:

The Genesis Trust

Nedbank Current Account

Branch code 198765

Account number: 1397063130

Reference: Philani Sikobi Surf school