Shot Bru Challenge Winner: Simon Smith

Last month, June 2018, Zigzag & Hurley launched “The Shot Bru Challenge”. A brand new comp designed for all you photogs out there, whether you’re professional, novice or somewhere in-between. From now to the end of the year Zag will issue you with a different challenge, wherein the winner takes home a HURLEY hamper.

Congrats to Simon Smith (photo below), this months winner of the Shot Bru Challenge. His entry for Perspective had great depth created by the foreground and a colourful background with the surfer adding to the action. We received a lot of entries over the past 30 days, which made the final decision rather challenging. In the end, there can only be one winner and we can’t wait to see what pops up in our inboxes this month. Now, let us drop the next challenge:

Sunrise and Sunset. Its an old favourtite of photographers yet timeless in the same sense so get up early or get your camera out after work and start getting creative. Competition details below.

Here are a couple things you need to know before submitting your entry:

You may only submit 3 x photos per person

Photos must be surf related

Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective

Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide

The image can be no older than a year

Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before

Include your name in the file name

Entries must be submitted by the 10th the following month

Competition only open for South Africans

