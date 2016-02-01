Shot Bru Challenge: Sunrise & Sunset

Zigzag & Hurley teamed up last month, launching “The Shot Bru Challenge”. A brand new comp designed for all you photogs out there, whether you’re professional, novice or somewhere in-between. From now to the end of the year Zag will issue you with a different challenge, wherein the winner takes home a HURLEY hamper. This month the challenge is sunrise or sunset. Its an old favourite of photographers yet timeless in the same sense so get up early or get your camera out after work and start getting creative. Competition details below.

View last months winner, Simon Smith, here.

You may only submit 3 x photos per person

Photos must be surf related

Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective

Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide

The image can be no older than a year

Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before

Include your name in the file name

Entries must be submitted by the 10th of the following month

Competition only open for South Africans