Shot Bru Challenge: Sunrise & Sunset

Zigzag & Hurley teamed up last month, launching “The Shot Bru Challenge”. A brand new comp designed for all you photogs out there, whether you’re professional, novice or somewhere in-between. From now to the end of the year Zag will issue you with a different challenge, wherein the winner takes home a HURLEY hamper. This month the challenge is sunrise or sunset. Its an old favourite of photographers yet timeless in the same sense so get up early or get your camera out after work and start getting creative. Competition details below.
View last months winner, Simon Smith, here.
You may only submit 3 x photos per person
Photos must be surf related
Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective
Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide
The image can be no older than a year
Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before
Include your name in the file name
Entries must be submitted by the 10th of the following month
Competition only open for South Africans