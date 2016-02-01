Shaun Tomson: The Code – Commit To The Next Wave

Shaun Tomson is not only a Legendary World Surfing Champion but also an incredible human being. He is an Inspirational Speaker, Author, Environmentalist, Entrepreneur and is coming to Kommetjie for a Talk:

“The Code – Commit to the Next Wave”

When: on Friday July 20th at 18:30h

Where: Kommetjie Christian Church Hall at no.4 Lighthouse Rd, Kommetjie.

Call us for more info: 021 783 4804.

There are only a limited number of tickets available, please make sure that you do not miss out. The tickets can be purchased by emailing us to info@kommetjiesurf.com – kindly include your name, surname, email and cellphone.

Tickets:

Ticket prices are R100 adults and R50 for children.

All proceeds to go to the 9 Miles Project.

“THE CODE is about many things – faith, courage, creativity, determination – but above all, it’s about the promises we make to ourselves about the future. These stories will inspire you to believe in yourself and to believe in the power that each and every one of us has to effect change through the power of ‘I Will.’ Once you do that, you begin to shape your future and achieve whatever you wish for.”

To buy your tickets please email mailto:info@kommetjiesurf.com or simply respond to this email and send us your name, surname, email address and the number of adults and kids attending and we will email you the bank details or snap scan code for payment.

