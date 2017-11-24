Share the Stoke Outreach Games

Isn’t it fantastic to see so many organisations getting behind the development of surfing in underprivileged areas? We live in a country with such a vast divide between rich and poor, so much inequality and unequal opportunities but every step we take to rectify these divides is a step in the right direction.

The Sea Harvest Share the Stoke Outreach Games took place last week Sunday which included a record number of 22 teams from 12 outreach projects. The annual event is the brain child of Rory Heard, Share the Stoke Foundation Africa Director.

Share the Stoke Outreach Games was supported by Firewire Surfboards

Surfersvillage Global Surf News, 30 November, 2017 – Strong winds and onshore surf did not dampen the stoke of 111 young surfers who made their way down to Muizenberg Pavilion last Sunday to participate in the 2017 Sea Harvest Share the Stoke Outreach Games.

A record twenty two teams from twelve outreach projects took part in the third edition of this great initiative which this year was dedicated to the memory of South African surfing legend, Ahmed Collier, who passed away recently.

All the participants received a “goodie bag” which included a Zigzag Magazine, commemorative Sea Harvest items as well as gifts and stickers.

As part of the stoke National Team Member and Muizenberg local Brandon Benjamin will be attended the event and signed a copy of the cover of the latest Zigzag (which features Benjamin) for the competitors.

The annual event is the brain child of Rory Heard, a 45 year old surfer, adventurer, entrepreneur and Share the Stoke Foundation Africa Director.

Thanks to Heard’s dedication and hard work the Share the Stoke Foundation South Africa has been gifting Firewire surfboards to disadvantaged surfers for almost five years.

After four rounds of enthusiastic competition the Surfshack A Team posted 84, 9 points in the Final to and earned the gold medals. Surf Outreach A Team came second with a score of 77, 6 and the Surf Outreach B Team scored 50, 1 to finish third. Waves 4 Change came fourth with a score of 34, 1.

The Share the Stoke Foundation will be gifted a total seven Firewire Surfboards to the Outreach groups which reached the finals.

The Surfing South Africa sanctioned Sea Harvest Share the Stoke Outreach Games was supported by Firewire Surfboards, Just Juice, the National Lotteries Commission and Zigzag.