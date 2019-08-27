Serious Swell on Track for Tahiti Pro

After assessing conditions throughout the day, event organizers at the Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o presented by Hurley called competition off for the day holding out for a serious swell in the triple overhead range expected tonight. Finally!

“There have been some nice waves coming in today but conditions have been too inconsistent for us to call competition on,” Kieren Perrow, WSL Competition Director, said. “We have a great swell coming in overnight for tomorrow and Wednesday and we’ll be looking for an early start tomorrow morning with the potential to run overlapping heats through the day. We’ll be back tomorrow morning and expect to be running first thing.”

Event No. 7 of 11 on the 2019 WSL Championship Tour, the Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley will be critical to the 2019 WSL Title Race as the world’s best surfers battle at one of the most testing waves on the planet.

Surfline Forecast: Tuesday 27th: 8-10’ faces early, increasing to 10-12’+ occasional 14’ by midday. Clean conditions.

SWELL/SURF: Quickly building in over the morning, topping out midday through the afternoon. The dominant angle will slowly shift from WSW to SW throughout the day. Sets in the double overhead range in the morning, with the bigger waves eventually pushing near or at triple overhead going into midday and the afternoon. (The West Bowl will be heavy.)

WIND: Light/variable to light offshore wind in the early morning. Moderate ESE veering E trades rise up over the rest of the day.

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley Elimination Round (Round 2) Results:

Heat 1: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 14.40 DEF. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.87, Matahi Drollet (PYF) 9.57

Heat 2: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 12.50 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 8.74, Tyler Newton (HAW) 6.57

Heat 3: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 11.50 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 11.33, Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.17

Heat 4: Conner Coffin (USA) 15.43 DEF. Jesse Mendes (BRA) 9.93, Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 6.66

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o pres. by Hurley Round of 32 Matchups:

Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 2: Adrian Buchan (AUS) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 3: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 4: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA)

Heat 6: Joan Duru (FRA) vs. Willian Cardoso (BRA)

Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Ricardo Christie (NZL)

Heat 8: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

Heat 9: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Kauli Vaast (FRA)

Heat 10: Wade Carmichael (AUS) vs. Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Heat 11: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Heat 12: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 13: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 14: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

Heat 15: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 16: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o Past Winners:

2018: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2017: Julian Wilson (AUS)

2016: Kelly Slater (USA)

2015: Jeremy Flores (FRA)

2014: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2013: Adrian Buchan (AUS)

2012: Mick Fanning (AUS)

2011: Kelly Slater (USA)

2010: Andy Irons (HAW)

2009: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2008: Bruno Santos (BRA)

2007: Damien Hobgood (USA)

2006: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2005: Kelly Slater (USA)

2004: C.J. Hobgood (USA)

2003: Kelly Slater (USA)

2002: Andy Irons (HAW)

2001: Cory Lopez (USA)

2000: Kelly Slater (USA)

1999: Mark Occhilupo (AUS)