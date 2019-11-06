After a competitive day surfing the Junior Final Cup was claimed by Generations Noordhoek, 2nd place went to Melkbosstrand Fellowship School, Ambleside was third and Camps Bay Primary took the fourth spot. In the Senior Cup Final, Reddam Atlantic won the gold, closely followed by Capricorn High. Melkbosstrand Fellowship High came third and St Cyprians an all-girls team was fourth.
In the Junior Plate competition Reddam Constantia took the honours, followed by Capricorn Junior School, then Llandudno A and B who were third and fourth respectively. For the Senior Plate honours went to Westerford, with Bredasdorp second ahead of Somerset College and Masiphumele.
Sea Harvest Western Cape Interschools Champs
