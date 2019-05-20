SCHOOLS SURFING EVENT #3

KZN SCHOOLS SURFING PRESENTED BY O’NEILL
After being called off the previous two weeks due to strike action and the risk of contracting some water born sickness, KZN Schools Surfing returned to the shores of the golden mile. Although a couple 100m’s north of the regular spot between the sticks of North and New pier the surfing displayed out at the trusty Bay of Plenty was electric. Rhett Fox was on hand to snap the lighties out on the shred. Awesome to see what the youngsters are able to do in challenging conditions.
Heat 1:
Surfers Not Street Children – 275 points
St Henry A – 197 points
Crawford B – 115 points
Clifton B – 110 points
Glenwood A – 75 points
Heat 2: Northwood A – 505 points
Westville A – 240 points
Northwood B – 185 points
Westville B – 145 points
Michaelhouse – 100 points
Standout surfers:
Heat 1:
Clifton B – Matt Coetzee 9.5/20
Heat 2:
Northwood A – Nathan Wallace 13.5/20
Northwood A – Jared Hook 12.5/20
Northwood A – Fabian Marais 9.0/20