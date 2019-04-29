 
Schools Surfing Event #2

Schools Surfing is back and the ultimate grom bragging rights are up for grabs! Every Friday surfing teams from Durban and Cape Town’s finest surfing schools will do battle between in their respective regions until a champion is crowned!

Your trusted Zag team will be pulling out the camping chairs and getting comfy down at the promenade to bring you a weekly wrap of all the action with Roxy Davis covering all the action from the cold Atlantic. So pull in and show some support for the lighties and come suss out the skills of the next generation of South African surfing

KZN Schools Surfing presented by O’Neill

Although the shoreline was a mess following heavy rains that impacted the majority of KZN, what awaited the young rippers out back was far from a mess. The sun was out, the vibe was high and the waves were giving those taking part a chance to showcase the goods…. for once. Next Friday KZN’s top groms will return to North Beach to give it another crack, so pull in!!

Heat 1: Clifton A – 372 points Westville A – 258 points Glenwood A – 52 points Crawford A –  unable to attend Clifton B – unable to attend

Heat 2: Ashton A – 329 points Michaelhouse A – 224 points Northwood B – 214 points Northwood C – 80 points Crawford B – unable to attend

Standout surfers:

Heat 1: Clifton A – Karl Steen 11.2/20 Clifton A – James Ribbink 13.5/20

Heat 2: Ashton A – Dom Southwood 12.0/20

Images Supplied by Rhett Fox

Surf Emporium Western Cape Inter School Surfing League Results of Event #02

Well done to all teams that participated in yesterdays event. The turnout was fantastic and the team spirit and excitement really wonderful to see. The conditions were smaller than the first event but even in 1-2ft there were some great waves ridden! To take a look at the Image Gallery from Yesterday’s event please click here
 
There were some event standouts that really posted high wave scores in the Junior Division. 
Well done to the following surfers 
  • Yandile Mphambo – Capricorn Primary
  • Jett Steward – Llandudno Primary
  • Max Venter – Ambleside Primary
  • Adam Faclier – Camps Bay Primary
  • Tom Lowe – Reddam Constantia (Highest Single Wave Score and Highest combined Score Total of the Junior Division) 

The Senior League surfers worked hard to get going in the smaller surf but using heat strategy and patiently waiting for the bigger sets there were some great scores posted!
Well done to the following standouts from Event #02 in the Senior Division
  • Josh Myburgh – SACS 
  • Brad Scott – Reddam Constantia (Highest Single Wave Score and Highest combined Score Total of the Senior Division) 
  • Harry Day – Generations

