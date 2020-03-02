Sarah Baum Wins… Again!

 
Sarah Baum continued her winning streak to take out the 2020 Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3000 event at Avoca Beach.
 
The former Durbanite’s start to the year has been nothing but spectacular, with a win at the Carve Pro and a runner-up finish at the recent Mothernest Great Lakes Pro. After she took out top honours in the final against Cedar Leigh-Jones (Avalon, NSW), she also secured the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series title. Baum used her deadly backhand attack to notch up a massive 15.60 two-wave heat total. A near-perfect 9.00 point wave score during the final afforded Baum some breathing space between her and Leigh-Jones, who couldn’t catch up in time. Baum will now head to her adopted hometown of Newcastle for the Doyle Partners Women’s Pro at Merewether.
 
“This is totally surreal,” said Baum. “These 3000 points and the prizemoney from this event will go such a long way to helping me to qualify. I’m so excited for the rest of the year now. The result hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I think it will in a few hours. I now have to head home to Newcastle and prepare for the QS5000 there, so hopefully, this bit of momentum will help me when that event begins.”

 

 

