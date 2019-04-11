Sal Masekela backs Kickstarter for Liberian Surf Club

African surf brand Mami Wata has teamed up with Waves for Change to raise funds for the construction of a club house for young surfers in Harper, Liberia. Fronted by celebrated international surf personality, actor and musician, Sal Masekela, the initiative will provide Liberian surf club, the ‘Harper Sliders’, with a safe place to meet and run their surfing and skills training programmes.



Harper is an isolated town in the South of Liberia. Since the introduction of surfing and Surf Therapy in 2017, surfing has been booming in the area. The beach has become a community-owned safe space, with more children and adults getting involved every day.

Mami Wata x Waves for Change – Harper Sliders from Mami Wata on Vimeo.

The Harper Sliders surf club is run by Waves for Change, a world-leading Surf Therapy organisation which works in communities, like Harper, that have been affected by violence, poverty and conflict, and where mental health services are often stigmatised and under-resourced. The new clubhouse will create a focal point for this growing surf community; a shared space around which a community can bond and learn new skills.

As part of their commitment to be a ‘force for good’ in Africa, Mami Wata supports Waves for Change’s efforts to improve lives through the power of African surf. Therefore, to celebrate and drive fundraising for this campaign, Mami Wata has created a limited-edition ‘Harper Sliders’ capsule collection ranging from humble thank-you postcards to exclusive apparel and hand-crafted surfboards and skateboards that can only be purchased by supporting the Kickstarter campaign.





Pledges range from R100, which will get you a collectible postcard from Harper Sliders and Mami Wata to R100 000, which will give two lucky individuals the opportunity to join an 11 day Waves for Change trip to Harper, Liberia with Mami Wata.



The Mami Wata’s Harper Sliders Club House Kickstarter campaign ends on 4 May 2019 and if they don’t hit their goal, they don’t get the funds. So be sure to visit the Kickstarter campaign and throw some love here.

Definitely some potential in Harper, Liberia!