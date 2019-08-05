Sage Erickson And Yago Dora Win The Vans US Open

The Vans US Open can provide a platform for surfers to make their names known and Burleigh Heads, Australia’s, O’Brien did just that with jaw-dropping performances. O’Brien helped eliminate event favorite, hometown hero and back-to-back defending event winner, Kanoa Igarashi and CT competitor Jack Freestone just two days prior before taking down Barron Mamiya in the Quarterfinals and California’s last hope Griffin Colapinto in the Semifinals today.



O’Brien will now look to finish the season off competing in the QS 10,000s and currently finds himself in a qualification position.



“I’m ecstatic and it still feels so surreal to be standing here, I don’t even feel like I’m supposed to be here to be honest (laughs),” O’Brien said. “I’m so thankful for this opportunity and to come as far as I did and can’t say thank you enough for everyone coming down. To make it through some of the heats I did, I can’t believe it. I’ll keep working to improve my surfing as much as I can and to be into the QS 10,000s heading is such an amazing feeling so I’m just really grateful.” Alongside the surfing, the Vans US Open of Surfing also hosts skateboarding and BMX competitions alongside authentic community activations and artful entertainment in Surf City USA.



Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch is currently sanctioned and operated by the World Surf League under license from IMG, the event owner. Official partners of this year’s event include Vans, Swatch, Jeep, ULTRA, Red Bull, Jose Cuervo, Barefoot Wine, Hydro Flask, Harley-Davidson, Polo Blue, BF Goodrich, CLIF Bar, and Frontier Communications. Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Final Results:

1 – Sage Erickson (USA) 15.40 10,000 points

2 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.93 8,000 points



Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Final Results:

1 – Yago Dora (BRA) 16.03 10,000 points

2 – Liam O’Brien (AUS) 11.34 8,000 points



Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.86 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 11.36

SF 2: Sage Erickson (USA) 16.33 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.83



Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Yago Dora (BRA) 14.77 DEF. Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 14.16

SF 2: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 13.50 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.77



Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 14.43 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 14.10

QF 2: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 12.86 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 8.93

QF 3: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 14.16 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.73

QF 4: Sage Erickson (USA) 11.36 DEF. Malia Manuel (HAW) 8.83



Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 13.76 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 13.20

QF 2: Yago Dora (BRA) 16.47 DEF. Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 15.57

QF 3: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 14.67 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 13.27

QF 4: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.93 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 11.67