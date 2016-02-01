Saffa on Saffa Showdown in Round 3

With the Margaret River Pro being called off this morning due to a shark incident at a nearby beach, the surfing community, especially in South Africa, will have to wait just a little longer to see a Saffa on Saffa showdown in Round 3 Heat 3.

Late to the party? Well, the CT rookie Michael February is set to square up against fellow South African Jordy Smith in what is sure to be an interesting ride. February has had two early losses so far on the elite tour, but his win over Frederico Morais gives him the opportunity to earn a breakthrough result.

“This is only the second heat I have won on the CT, so it feels really good. My goal going into that heat was to catch more waves as I have had a few slow heats this year, and I didn’t want to lose another heat that way. Coming onto this tour takes alot of adjusting and getting used to, but I just try and do my own thing”, February said.

Jordy was able to catch a direct flight to Round 3 after getting the better of both Tomas Hermes (BRA) and Ian Gouveia (BRA) in a heavy Round One clash. Whichever way you slice it, the round 3 battle will be an interesting affair. Whether it will be the power surfing of Jordy or the strictly come casual approach of MFeb to advance into Round 4 only time will tell.

Margaret River Men’s Pro Round 2 Results

Heat 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 9.77 def. Dave Delroy-Carr (AUS) 5.43

Heat 2: Kael Walsh (AUS) 9.77 def. Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 5.07

Heat 3: Mikey Wright (AUS) 14.17 def. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 9.14

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.67 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 13.16

Heat 5: Michel Bourez (PYF) 14.16 def. Ian Gouveia (BRA) 9.10

Heat 6: Michael February (ZAF) 12.73 def. Frederico Morais (PRT) 9.17

Heat 7: Yago Dora (BRA) 13.76 def. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 11.93

Heat 8: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 14.34 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 13.27

Heat 9: Conner Coffin (USA) 11.83 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 9.57

Heat 10: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 13.50 def. Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 12.50

Heat 11: Jesse Mendes (BRA) 9.37 def. Tomas Hermes (BRA) 9.10

Heat 12: Joan Duru (FRA) 14.57 def. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 11.80

Margaret River Men’s Pro Round 3 Matchups

Heat 1: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Keanu Asing (HAW)

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Michael February (ZAF)

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

Heat 5: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) vs. Conner Coffin (USA)

Heat 6: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Kael Walsh (AUS)

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS)

Heat 8: Michel Bourez (PYF) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Heat 9: Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Willian Cardoso (BRA)

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

Heat 11: Joel Parkinson (AUS) vs. Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 12: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)

Margaret River Women’s Pro Round 2 Matchups

Heat 1: Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Coco Ho (HAW)

Heat 2: Silvana Lima (BRA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 3: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Mikaela Greene (AUS)

Heat 4: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Paige Hareb (NZL)

Heat 5: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 6: Keely Andrew (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)