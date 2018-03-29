Royal St Andrews Port Alfred Classic pres. by Quiksilver

Two of South Africa’s top campaigners on the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) have returned to Mzansi to compete in the inaugural Royal St Andrews Hotel Port Alfred Classic pres. by Quiksilver running from Friday to Sunday, 6-8 April.

Matt McGillivray, who started his year by winning the QS3,000 rated Netanya Pro in Israel and is currently No. 8 on the QS rankings, and Beyrick de Vries, holder of the No. 22 spot after back-to-back ninth-place finishes in QS6,000 rated events in Australia, will be among the top three seeds for the men’s event. The pair is separated in the 54-man field by David van Zyl, winner of the opening event of the regional tour in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

This weekend’s event is the first WSL contest to be staged in the high-performance waves at the mouth of the Kowie River since the 1990’s when Port Alfred regularly hosted the year-end series event. The Royal St Andrews Hotel Port Alfred Classic features QS1,000 rated events for men and women and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 events for men and women.