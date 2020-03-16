 
2 days ago 2 days ago

Rolling Retro Postponed

  • 2 days ago
  • by admin

The 2020 Rolling Retro event will be postponed until later in the year due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Last night the South African president put a ban on all gatherings larger than 100 people, we believe all gatherings should be halted for now, and as such we are postponing the event. We are not cancelling, simply moving to later in the year.

If you have paid your entry fee, it is still valid and you will receive your event T-shirt, even if you cannot attend on the new dates.

Once we have clarity from the government and the World health organization, that it is safe to hold an event of our size again, we will work with our stakeholders and sponsors to decide on the new dates and release this information. We are hoping for May, but this may not happen, in which case we may need to push out to springtime. We will keep you posted.

We thank all pour supporters for their understanding in this and hope that you and your families all remain safe at this time.

Thanks, Kai and Robby

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *