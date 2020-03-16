Rolling Retro Postponed

The 2020 Rolling Retro event will be postponed until later in the year due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Last night the South African president put a ban on all gatherings larger than 100 people, we believe all gatherings should be halted for now, and as such we are postponing the event. We are not cancelling, simply moving to later in the year.

If you have paid your entry fee, it is still valid and you will receive your event T-shirt, even if you cannot attend on the new dates.

Once we have clarity from the government and the World health organization, that it is safe to hold an event of our size again, we will work with our stakeholders and sponsors to decide on the new dates and release this information. We are hoping for May, but this may not happen, in which case we may need to push out to springtime. We will keep you posted.

We thank all pour supporters for their understanding in this and hope that you and your families all remain safe at this time.

Thanks, Kai and Robby