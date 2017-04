Repo & Semi’s At SA Longboard Champs

Competition is heating up at Day 4 of the 2017 SA Longboard Champs. Today will see repo and semi rounds commence at Bay Of Plenty in Durban. Judging by the forecast, the event will continue to run in the dreaded onshore winds. Despite the tricky conditions, the competitors have been klapping sections and hanging ten like it’s going out of fashion.

Images By: Jessica Gadd