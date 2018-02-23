Radinn G2X Jet-board

Meet the Segway of the ocean, the Radinn’s G2X jet-board is an electric ‘surfboard’ which allows the user to get the sensation of surfing without the waves. This impressive piece of machinery reaches speeds of up to 58 km in almost complete silence, thanks to its fluid dynamic design. The G2X comes with a waterproof remote allowing the user to control the speed of the board. Along with this it displays the board’s battery status and vibrates when it’s time to head back to the shore for a quick recharge. Priced at $12,000 this radicle innovation aims to push the boundaries of extreme sports.