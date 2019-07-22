Protea Cricketer Dale Steyn in Support of Adaptive Surfing Clinic

Sunday’s Adaptive Surfing Clinic held in Muizenberg, hosted by Surf Emporium, attracted a record number of grass-roots adaptive surfers and volunteers. The occasion also marked the official launch of the Roxy Davis Foundation as one of the drivers of grass-roots adaptive surfing in South Africa. Sunday’s Adaptive Surfing Clinic also celebrated the launch of an exciting partnership with Virgin Active South Africa as part of their Changing Business For Good initiative. Virgin Active South Africa in collaboration with Surf Emporium and the Roxy Davis Foundation aims to bring exercise to people with disabilities. Virgin Active South Africa have generously sponsored five adaptive surfboards for the Adaptive Surfing programme. These boards are specially customized for surfers with disabilities. Virgin Active South Africa employees and their members joined the enthusiastic team of over 70 volunteers who are integral in making these Adaptive Surfing Clinics possible.

The Roxy Davis Foundation is a non-profit that aims to affect meaningful evidence-based change in peoples lives by improving their mental and physical well-being through ocean-based therapy programmes. Directors of the Foundation include Realfin Capital Group CEO Steve Doidge and Head of Discovery Vitality Craig Nossel and 9 x South African Surfing Champion Roxy Davis. The Roxy Davis Foundation ambassador and Protea cricketer Dale Steyn who is an avid surfer was supporting the event and enjoyed meetings all the adaptive surfing participants and volunteers.

Adaptive Surfing Cape Town, headed up by two time world champion Ant Smyth, remains an instrumental part of the Adaptive Surfing series of clinics. Ant Smyth alongside National Adaptive Surfing team members Tyler Pike and Daniel Nel and Surf Emporium’s team of qualified adaptive surf coaches provided participants and volunteers with the guidance and coaching they needed. Ant also heads up the “Learn to Turn” focusing on the competitive side of adaptive surfing.

A record number of grass-roots adaptive surfing participants from across Cape Town attended the Clinic including the Warrior on Wheels Foundation members and employees of the Altitude Group who participated in an adaptive surfing clinic for the first time. Alistair Roberts MD of the Altitude Group had a sign interpreter attend the clinic to assist with the translation of the surf lessons for deaf participants. The surf conditions were ideal at Muizenberg beach with 2-3ft waves and very little wind providing plenty of surf for all participants. There were six teams running concurrently each with a group of adaptive surfers supported by their own head coach, head volunteer, NSRI and volunteer support team. More than half of the participants were first time surfers.