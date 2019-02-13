 
Nixon Launches Its Smart Ass Watch, The Dork Too

Nixon proudly announces the launch of the original eye-free time teller, the Dork Too. A smart ass watch with a personality all its own. 

The Dork Too is an iconic Nixon style that doesn’t take itself too seriously, with a mashup of retro electronics, simple, modern forms, and progressive maker culture. Press a button and The Dork yells the time and much more. This fun-loving digital comes fully juiced, but when it does run low just plug in the USB cord provided for easy charging. 

This is easy, eye-free time telling that’s easy on the eyes. 

Dork Culture

The Dork Too is for the confident culture leaders with Street Geek style that’s a mash-up of retro and modern. 

This re-styling of old looks has the fashion world buzzing about terms like “geek chic.” But more than a fashion movement, the Dork World itself is made up of people energized around an experimental blend of hyper-progressive technology with lo-fi materials and construction. Never a style play, the swag of dork culture comes from doing–from being creative, smart, and clever. If you have a love of street culture and great design, the Dork Too is for you.

KEY FEATURES:

  • RETRO-MODERN. 

A contemporary take on a clean timeless style. 

  • IT’S RE-CHARGEABLE. 

Plug it in to your USB for on the go charging. 

  • IT YELLS THE TIME. 

A watch with a real personality, push the button and it yells the time and much more.

The Dork Too comes in black, gold, rose gold, and silver. It retails for €160.00 /£140.00 and launches globally February 2019, both in stores and online at Nixon.com.

