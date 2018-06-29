Monster Expression Session

Before the final of The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong, 2018, Monster and Zigzag are getting ready to set you up with one helluva a show. Que the Monster Energy Expression Session pres by Zigzag in association with Von Zipper, pull in and play witness to ten of South Africa’s best surfers going H.A.M as they attempt to land the biggest, wildest most audacious maneouver and bank a cash prize of R30 000.

The audience will be given the opportunity to vote for who they think will win the Expression Session by writing the surfers name down and popping it into the appropriate surfers voting box at the Zag gazebo. The winning surfer’s box will then be used to draw three names who will win themselves a brand new custom Clayton surfboard. To get you amped check out this edit hashed together by Dan Dedekind.