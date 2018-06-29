 
5 hours ago 5 hours ago

Monster Expression Session

  • 5 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Before the final of The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong, 2018, Monster and Zigzag are getting ready to set you up with one helluva a show. Que the Monster Energy Expression Session pres by Zigzag in association with Von Zipper, pull in and play witness to ten of South Africa’s best surfers going H.A.M as they attempt to land the biggest, wildest most audacious maneouver and bank a cash prize of R30 000.

The audience will be given the opportunity to vote for who they think will win the Expression Session by writing the surfers name down and popping it into the appropriate surfers voting box at the Zag gazebo. The winning surfer’s box will then be used to draw three names who will win themselves a brand new custom Clayton surfboard. To get you amped check out this edit hashed together by Dan Dedekind.

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *