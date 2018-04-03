MFeb Set to light up The Circuit All Year Long

If you happen to not be South Africa, it was only recently that Michael February landed on the pro-surfing radar. As the first injury alternate for the men’s Championship Tour this year, not he took Kelly Slater’s place at the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast, after Bells MFeb officially steps in for Mick, at the Margaret River Pro. Fanning, a 17-year veteran on the CT, recently called it a day, retiring after his last hoorah at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach where he narrowly missed going out on a high in the final against Italo Ferriera. MFeb, the 24-year-old, blessed with a seemingly unshakable calm demeanour, has been taking it all in his stride.

Following a fairly standard rise to the CT, MFeb ended the last season on the QS at No. 15, mere whiskers away from the points cut off for qualification on the CT. In 2011, Mfeb first started on the QS, he finished the year ranked No. 487. He has made consistent, year-over-year progress and as of this year and no doubt many more to come Michael February is set to light up the CT and hopefully book his seat at the big boy table with an event win in the near future.