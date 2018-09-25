Maya Gabeira Sets World Record – Largest Wave Surfed by a Woman

The World Surf League was pleased to announce that Maya Gabeira has claimed the inaugural Women’s XXL Biggest Wave Award and subsequently set a new Guinness World Record for the largest wave surfed unlimited by a female athlete.

The 31-year-old Brasilian managed to ride out on a wave measuring 68 feet, that’s 20.72 meters for all of us using the metric system. The giant wave slayer scalped the infamous big-wave break in Nazaré, Portugal in mid-January earlier this year. After fighting for women to have the right to their own world record in big wave surfing the WSL and the Guinness World Records acknowledged her request.

“To set the world record has been a dream of mine for many years. But of course, after the accident in Nazaré 2013, it felt like a very distant dream. It took a lot of work to have a season like last year, to be 100% again, and to complete it with a Guinness World Records title is quite special.”” said Gabeira.

“It’s been quite a journey, but I can honestly say that in 2013 when I first came to Nazaré my life changed like never before,” continued Gabeira. Of course, there was an accident, injuries and so on, but also I moved to Nazaré to be closer to the wave. I dedicated most of my time to the spot, and I had years to focus on improving, on safety and on being around the best people to get where I wanted to be. That time was priceless, it taught me a lot, and slowly I got back to my feet. Back to surfing at 100% and in a spot that I honestly consider the biggest and most challenging wave I ever surfed”, adds Gabeira.

Brazil seems to be dominating the surfing world on the CT and now with two world records both for the biggest waves ever surfed. Rodrigo Koxa surfed, also in Nazaré, what has been considered an 80-foot (24.38 meters) wave.

Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of WSL, is proud of Gabeira’s performance in heavy waters.

“Maya exemplifies the courage, commitment, and progression of female athletes around the world and we are so proud to celebrate her today as the new Guinness World Record holder for the largest wave surfed unlimited by a female surfer,” adds Goldschmidt.