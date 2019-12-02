 
2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Matty McG Qualifies for the 2020 CT

  • 2 hours ago
  • by admin

After advancing through round three of the Vans World Cup 10,000 Qualifying Series (QS) event at Sunset Beach yesterday, word came out from the WSL that Matt McGillivray was a confirmed qualification for the 2020 Championship Tour (CT).

Rip Curl surfer McGillivray was placed 6th on the international QS ratings prior to this contest, and his advancement into round four will see him replace one of his lowest counting results. He now cannot be bumped out of the top ten, and qualifies for the premier CT for next year.

The CT comprises 22 surfers from the current tour, as well as 10 surfers from the QS, combined with wild cards and injury replacements, to make 36 surfers. In order to qualify from the QS you need to be within the top ten at year-end.

McGillivray will join fellow South African Jordy Smith on tour next year. The CT commences with the Corona Open Gold Coast at Snapper Rocks in Australia on 26 March 2020.

“I just want to say thank you so much to everyone back home for the support,” said McGillivray from Hawaii. “I got so many messages I still have to reply to, I didn’t realize how many people followed what was going on, and it has been amazing to experience the support.”

McGillivray will come up against Nolan Rapoza (USA), Morgan Ciblic (AUS) and Jesse Mendes (BRA) in the second heat of round four when surfing commences again in Hawaii.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *