 
1 day ago 1 day ago

Man Fends off White Shark with F-Bombs & Fists

  • 1 day ago
  • by sean kelly

A surfer down in New Zealand has reportedly managed to fend off a large white shark with nothing but fists and F-Bombs. Going full McGregor on the predator Nick Minogue, aged 60, managed to deter the beast that snuck up on his inside by gooi’ing knuckles straight to its eye telling it to “F–k off” in the process. 

“I was just paddling along and got hit on the side of my elbow and forearm. By the time I realized what was going on, its teeth were definitely latched on to the front section of the board. I actually shouted at it ‘F–k off’ and went to punch it in the eye and missed. Then I pulled my fist back and shouted ‘F–k off’ again and got it right smack bang in the eye.”

Talk about adding insult to injury. Before slipping back into the blue abyss the Kiwi was able to get a proper scope of the assailant:

“In between the two punches, it crunched down a bit more on the board and then disengaged its teeth, got its jaws off. Then I got brushed by the dorsal fin and the tail fin and swam off. It was a gray shark with a white bottom, probably a great white. It had a big head and jaw, I kind of sat up in shock and decided to hit it. That was the only thing to do. I’ve still got an arm and fingers, it could have been a lot worse.”

When he got back to shore, Minogue realized that the shark had taken a few small chunks out of his board — as well as his arm.

“I was very, very lucky. If it had opened its jaws sooner, it would’ve taken a bite out of the middle of the board, it would’ve got probably my arm and half my torso. It would’ve most likely been fatal.”

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *