Lakey Peterson Falls Out of World Title Race at lululemon Maui Pro

Moore’s hunt for her fourth World Title will continue into Finals Day after winning her Round 1 heat and her Round of 16 heat, taking out event wildcardSummer Macedo (HAW). To clinch the World Title, Moore will need to make the Finals but could potentially match-up with Marks in the Semifinal, should they both advance from the Quarterfinal. Moore will be against Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) in Quarterfinal 3, while Marks will be in Quarterfinal 4 against seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). “A lot of emotion and a lot of different pressures and stress, but I am really stoked to be going into Finals Day,” said Moore. “I love this wave. It is actually a bit of a different direction so I am learning a lot but enjoying it all. I am feeling good. I’ve gone into this event saying I am in my own lane and I am just trying to do my own thing. I wish the best for Caroline, she’s had such a great year so far and I know she’s worked incredibly hard, and so has Lakey. I have a tremendous support crew here so I am going to go spend time with them, have a mellow night and get ready for tomorrow.” The World Title scenarios ahead of the lululemon Maui Pro: – If Carissa Moore wins Maui, she clinches the World Title;

– If Moore gets a 3rd, Caroline Marks needs a 1st;

– If Moore gets a 5th, Marks needs a 2nd to force a Surf Off for World Title decision in Maui