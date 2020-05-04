Kicking Against the Lockdown

There’s a lot of debate in surfland right now about whether we should fight for our “right to surf”. It’s a discussion that has polarised the community, not just at home, but all over the world. Everyone wants to catch some waves, especially since it has been firing all over South Africa as winter conditions take hold.

But is that really where we should be focusing our energy and attention in this unique moment in history?

A petition has been circulating on WhatsApp and social media calling for a “nationwide peaceful protest” to allow South African surfers, paddlers, kitesurfers, spearfishermen and other “individualised sport ocean users” back into the ocean.

We also received a follow-up notice saying that the protest is illegal under Alert Level 4 because it constitutes a “gathering”.

To reiterate the point, we at the Zag believe that it is highly unlikely nigh impossible that the government will reverse their decision and allow “individualised sport ocean users”, under Alert Level 4, to access the ocean because it threatens to undermine the purpose of the lockdown. Which is simply to flatten the curve and avoid people getting and spreading the virus (and ultimately saving lives). A result that is achieved by withdrawing from public life and staying at home as far as possible. Seeing surfers, paddlers and fishermen enjoying themselves on the beach tacitly gives everyone else permission to do the same and all of a sudden, like pulling that loose thread on your favourite jersey, the whole thing comes undone.

If you’re itching to get involved and to do something positive with all that pent up rage energy rather direct your efforts to the multiple surfer run feeding schemes that are doing incredible work in response to the human crisis of the Covid19 lockdown. As Mikey February suggests in this stone cold dose of reality on his Insta:

Check out the full list of surf related relief and feeding schemes here.

Seasoned surf lensman and distinguished European Press Agency photojournalist Nic Bothma, who has been documenting the frontline of SA’s lockdown crisis and therefore has very good handle on the national situation, echoed these sentiments:

As a parting shot, and this is my own personal take here, surfers have never begged permission to surf. If you must surf, accept the fact that it’s currently illegal to do so, shoulder the responsibility of your actions and if you get caught take your lickings like an adult without complaint. Because the rules are clear. Kicking against the lockdown regulations shows a lack of understanding of the national situation and displays a sense of exceptionalism and entitlement.

And in the meantime, if your energy is solely focused on your next surf, you can get involved in making representations through the correct channels, to allow surfing under Level 3, email your case to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za