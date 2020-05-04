Kicking Against the Lockdown

There’s a lot of debate in surfland right now about whether we should fight for our “right to surf”. It’s a discussion that has polarised the community, not just at home, but all over the world. Everyone wants to catch some waves, especially since it has been firing all over South Africa as winter conditions take hold.
But is that really where we should be focusing our energy and attention in this unique moment in history?
A petition has been circulating on WhatsApp and social media calling for a “nationwide peaceful protest” to allow South African surfers, paddlers, kitesurfers, spearfishermen and other “individualised sport ocean users” back into the ocean.
** Featured image – Alan van Gysen**
We also received a follow-up notice saying that the protest is illegal under Alert Level 4 because it constitutes a “gathering”.
To reiterate the point, we at the Zag believe that it is
highly unlikely nigh impossible that the government will reverse their decision and allow “individualised sport ocean users”, under Alert Level 4, to access the ocean because it threatens to undermine the purpose of the lockdown. Which is simply to flatten the curve and avoid people getting and spreading the virus (and ultimately saving lives). A result that is achieved by withdrawing from public life and staying at home as far as possible. Seeing surfers, paddlers and fishermen enjoying themselves on the beach tacitly gives everyone else permission to do the same and all of a sudden, like pulling that loose thread on your favourite jersey, the whole thing comes undone.
If you’re itching to get involved and to do something positive with all that pent up
rage energy rather direct your efforts to the multiple surfer run feeding schemes that are doing incredible work in response to the human crisis of the Covid19 lockdown. As Mikey February suggests in this stone cold dose of reality on his Insta:
Check out the full list of surf related relief and feeding schemes here.
Seasoned surf lensman and distinguished European Press Agency photojournalist Nic Bothma, who has been documenting the frontline of SA’s lockdown crisis and therefore has very good handle on the national situation, echoed these sentiments:
As a parting shot, and this is my own personal take here, surfers have never begged permission to surf. If you must surf, accept the fact that it’s currently illegal to do so, shoulder the responsibility of your actions and if you get caught take your lickings like an adult without complaint. Because the rules are clear. Kicking against the lockdown regulations shows a lack of understanding of the national situation and displays a sense of exceptionalism and entitlement.
And in the meantime, if your energy is solely focused on your next surf, you can get involved in making representations through the correct channels, to allow surfing under Level 3, email your case to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za
5 Comments
Well done Andy and Zag crew. You chaps me very proud to be a subscriber to your mag. I have lost months if not years being away from my family helping the competitive surfers. So far this has been 36 days with my family supporting outreach programs where I can. My new best friend is called Nexflix and Travis Logie and the guys at WSL HQ have kept me busy on the 2021 / 2022 plans for professional surfing. Its really going to make each region stronger and put Africa in the driving seat. Thank MFeb and Nic. Thanks for stepping up and helping many of us to hit the refresh button. Stay safe. Stay home, Take time to love your kids and your parents.
Thanks Andy! I am 100% sure that this silent protest will do more harm than good. We are so close to Level 3 (so they say), and if we draw too much attention to ourselves, these Ministers might be spiteful (like they seem to have been recently) and only allow surfing at Level 1!
Level 4 is basically still a hard lockdown (no schools, limited businesses, no alcohol, no zols) and from that point of view, to go back on their word and allow surfing in Level 4 makes no sense. This protest is a bit premature. Let’s give it a week and protest if surfing is still not allowed during Level 3.
Could some wordsmith out there help draft a letter that we can send to government to allow surfing in Level 3?
(Those guys that are secretly surfing and getting away with it, you are legends. But to protest now and draw unnecessary attention…kooks!)
Protests are bull shit while people are sucking on ventalators and dying…some in their 30’s and 40’s.Add another dimension to your narrow lives and stay the fuck ar home.
R5th per sesh or jail time =dont be a doosh.
Well said and may you be rewarded for your wise and kind words. Ever since I’ve been hearing about the news some surfers complaining about wanting to surf, I felt so embarrassed to be known as a surfer. But you hit the nail right on the head that this is a togetherness-thing and not a “surfers can surf but other people must stay at home”
Regards,
Ismaeel
Thanks for the article Andy.
To insist, under current circumstances, that one has a right to surf is ludicrous.
What surfers do not realise is that by surfing they are also putting the lives of volunteers like the NSRI at risk . You may not think you’ll ever need their services but there is always a first time.
The nation, the economy and the majority of South Africans are literally fighting for their very existence at the moment. No work, no food and no medical aid.
By having this protest I believe we will just be focusing the attention on a bunch of privileged individuals who have nothing much better to do with their time during lockdown. Eish.
As Nic Bothma stated in a previous comment, there are guys in Strandfontein who need their surfing so much more than us to keep off the streets and steer clear of compromised social conditions.
Lets rather focus on assisting the collective at the moment rather than the individual,
We will get to surf again, no doubt about that.