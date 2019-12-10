Kemper and deVault Claim Wildcard Spots into Pipe Masters

With last-minute heroics, Dusty Payne significantly improved his 1.50 scoreline with less than eight minutes on the clock after finding a set wave with priority in Round 1 Heat 8. He flew out of the barrel with the spit and scored a 6.50, the highest single-wave score of the heat, however, remained in third place until he found his backup score, a 5.67 for a beautiful Backdoor barrel with only two minutes remaining on the clock. “Growing up surfing out there, as a younger kid, those are the only waves you get, ones that look like closeouts, the boys let them go by,” said Payne. “I think that paid off right there, being a grom and surfing out there a bunch. The WSL has done an amazing job for us to have this event and anytime you can surf Pipe it’s so fun. I just had a good time, thanks to the WSL for this.” Payne won the Pipe Invitational in December 2017 but was sidelined from competition only weeks after due to a near-death experience at Backdoor. He made a miraculous comeback in 2018 at the Vans Pro and is now in full-swing competition mode. A testament to his warrior mentality, Payne tackled the same stretch of reef where his injury occurred for a heat win today and a Quarterfinal finish.