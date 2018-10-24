John McCarthy Launches New Book: The Sexy Ugly Beautifuls

Former Zag publisher (amongst other unmentionables), green surfing activist and ocean lover, John McCarthy has just finished writing a collection of surf memoirs with a sick local twist. Check the vid and order your copy below.

Press Release:

South Africa’s adventure writing scene is set to heat up this week with the launch of John McCarthy’s new book The Sexy Ugly Beautifuls.

A rock ‘n’ roll collection of ocean infused adventures; so named after the colourful characters and exotic destinations John discovered in his global quest to ride the perfect wave. These stories share John’s unique journey from youthful bodysurfer in South Africa to the thundering tubes of Hawaii’s North Shore and on into the wilderness of Namibia and Mozambique.

“This book brims with a wanderlust that drives John to hunt down waves in remote and unusual places. The result? A life of extraordinary adventures. A visceral turn of phrase – – delivered with humour – takes us with him on this wild and crazy ride.”

Steve Pike – Founder Wavescape Media

“John’s dedication to surfing makes this a completely authentic read.”

Grant ‘Twiggy’Baker – Multiple Big Wave World Surfing Champion

“John’s empathy and connection with people shine through in his wonderful character descriptions.”

Tom Hewitt – MBE Founder Surfers Not Street Children

“The way John thinks and writes about the ocean is unique. This book allows us to share in his extraordinary relationship with Mother Nature.”

Olivia Symcox – Head Shark Angels SA

A limited edition, first release copy of the book will be available for sale between now and November 15 exclusively on www.thesexyuglybeautifuls.com.

Mainstream and ebook versions will be available from January 2019.