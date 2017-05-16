JBay Loggers Classic 2017

This unique surf-lifestyle event is a stylish addition to the JBay Winterfest lineup and is hosted by the single fin slinging crew of Loggers Union. The weekend promises to provide perfectly peeling point waves, an incredible beach vibe, wholesome food market and performances by some of SA’s best musical talent each night.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the true soul of surfing while international & local single fin sliders take to the clean walls of Surfers Point, Jeffrey’s Bay. The competition commences at lunch time on Friday and finishes off with a prize giving at 12pm on Sunday at Surfers Point.

Divisions for the event include Mens Pro, Mens Amateur and Ladies Open. Sunday afternoon will see an exhibition of retro surfing as Loggers Union hosts an inter-club surf off between single fin surf clubs from around the country for the first time ever.