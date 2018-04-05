 
6 hours ago 6 hours ago

Jason Statham In A Movie About Giant Sharks

  • 6 hours ago
  • by zigzag

So, word on the street is that Hollywoods most hardcore bald dude, Jason Statham, is set to star in a movie where he battles a 75-foot shark that cost the movie company something like $150 million, what a load of sh*t. Introducing ‘The Meg’. Now the only thing more kak than the name will probably be the movie. But the most damaging aspect of the film won’t be to Jason Statham’s career but rather to sharks in general. Personally, I feel it’s time the movie industry hang up their fins when it comes to such nonsense. Sharks have enough problems where the street cred is concerned, these films only perpetuate the negative portrayal of one of the oceans cornerstone species. Anyway, here’s the trailer. Watch it, don’t watch we don’t care.  

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *