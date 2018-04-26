 
2 days ago

Jamie O’Brien Sheds Light on Latest Artificial Wave

  2 days ago
  • by zigzag

American Wave Machine (AWM) is teaming up with BSR to create a 2-acre surf lake incorporating PerfectSwell® Infinite Ocean™ design and surf generating technology. With PerfectSwell contract fulfilment already underway in Russia and New Jersey, this will be the largest system produced by AWM to date. Getting ready for Waco, pro surfers Jamie O’Brien and Cheyne Magnusson, have already started working in the AWM lab programming waves that almost defy the imagination. “I feel like we’re going to be getting so many good waves we’re going to be overloaded…” said Jamie O’Brien. 

To find out more visit their site here.

 

Not appealing enough well here is a different view

