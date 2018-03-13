“J” Premiere with Dylan Lightfoot

Dylan Lightfoot will be premiering his 6 part web-series documentary on Jeffrey’s Bay this week produced by Film House. Join him for a festive evening for the premiere of “J” in Cape Town at Aces ‘n Spades on Wednesday the 21st at 8:30 PM or at BruCo in Jeffrey’s Bay on Friday the 23rd at 7:30 PM.
In case you’ve been elbow deep in graft or just scoring some cookers at your local and happened to miss the press release of Dylan Lightfoots web-series “J” click here to catch up. If you know what’s cutting, check out the teaser trailer below: