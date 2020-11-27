 
Introducing Standard Procedure – The Sunblock You Didn’t Know You Needed

Born under the harsh Australian summer sun, Standard Procedure, is a new range of AUSTRALIAN MADE skin care products made to withstand the toughest elements.

Inspired by the sun-kissed days of bygone eras; the surf explorations of Australia’s magical coastlines, the long haired beach boys and bronzed bikini-clad women, Dion Agius and Zepha Jackson, have come together to bring Australian surf nostalgia back to life in a fun new way. Dion, a professional surfer raised on the beach and in the saltwater, and Zepha, an innovator and advocate for ethical manufacturing – the two friends have combined their knowledge to produce a high quality, protective sun-care range. Mixed with native Australian super fruits containing antioxidants and vitamins A B + C, Standard Procedure is a REEF FRIENDLY product free of paba, parabens, oxybenzone and octinoxate.

 Working together with Zepha’s family business, a topical skincare factory with over 30 years experience in the sunscreen industry, Standard Procedure is a TGA certified product, that meets the highest standards globally and is ethically made only minutes from the beach on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

 
Standard procedure has been rigorously testing it’s sunscreen with some of the best and most exciting surfers and skaters in the world including CRAIG ANDERSON, OZZIE WRIGHT, JALEESA VINCENT, CREED MCTAGGART and AUSTYN GILLETTE… We are proud to welcome these guys and girls as Friends of Standard Procedure which is a collection of talented individuals we will be working with in the future  who inspire us and are constantly forging and creating their own unique paths.
 
While Standard Procedure celebrates the Australian culture, Dion + Zepha also recognise that these simple pleasures are imbedded in a privileged Australian culture that is not always available to some, with that in mind it is Standard Procedure mission to give back and help out where they can. 
 
