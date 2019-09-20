International Coastal Cleanup Day – 21 September

Time to lend a hand to the sand, roll up them sleeves and collect and document the trash littering our countries coastline. This Saturday 21 September 2019 people around South Africa are set to ‘come together’ as part of SA’s commitment to Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD). Literally, good clean family fun!

Similar to a mini migration, every year, volunteers/ocean stewards from more than 100 countries stop what they’re doing to participate in the worlds largest joint coastal cleanup. Rivers, estuaries, reefs, beaches, rock pools and everything in between are targeted in efforts to alleviate some of the pressure these systems are under due to anthropogenic factors.

How to Get Involved: First things first, hop on to your iStore, Google Play or whatever operating system floats your board and download the Ocean Conservancy’s app called Clean Swell to document the trash you collect. This is done in order for the Ocean Conservancy to collect data on trash in the ocean. When it comes to science, there ain’t nothing more important than data. The second thing you’re gonna wanna do is grab yourselves the latest copy of the Zag remove the carefully inserted Tuffy Brands recycle bag and use that to capture all that siff plastic down the beach. Lastly, snap a couple of pics and send them over to comps@zigzag.co.za. At the end of the month, one winner will be selected and get a M*A*T Surfboard delivered to their doorstep + some accessories from RYD Land and Sea.

Join TheLitterboomProject in front of Bike & Bean this Saturday at 8 AM or meet Sea Sheppard Durban down at Virginia Beach and boost your karma levels before watching the Boks take it to the Darkness in their opening much of the Rugby World Cup.