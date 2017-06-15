Coco Ho joins Skullcandy

Hawaiian surfer Coco Ho has joined the Skullcandy team.

Coco Ho comes from Hawaiian surfing royalty, but living off the cachet of her family name is not how she rolls. From landing her first sponsorship at 8, to becoming the youngest female to qualify for the World Surf League Women’s World Tour at 17, Coco Ho has been deftly, and successfully carving out a name for herself in the world of competitive surfing. That winning spirit exists in in stark contrast to Coco’s insanely chill and always-smiling personality though. Her larger than life social persona isn’t a front—she really is that stoked on life.

PRESS RELEASE

PARK CITY, Utah, June 22, 2017 — Skullcandy, Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, announced today their new partnership with world-renowned pro surfer, Coco Ho. Attracted to her enthusiastic personality, genuine desire to inspire others and her intense passion for the sport, Skullcandy saw her as the perfect fit for their athlete roster.

“Coco’s outgoing personality and aspirational approach to life while also being one of the best female athletes in the world makes her a perfect fit for the brand,” said Skullcandy CEO Jason Hodell. “Her relentless drive inspires us and we’re very excited for her to join our team.”

Coming from a long family line of professional surfers, Coco started surfing at 7 years old and won her first competition at 9 years old. She kept that momentum going and at 17 became the youngest female in history to qualify for the World Surf League Women’s World Tour. Coco has always been eager to inspire other girls to break through barriers and pursue their passions, and as a part of Skullcandy’s family she’ll have the platform and reach to do just that.

“I’m thrilled to join the Skullcandy family and be part of their passionate approach to supporting athletes,” Coco said. “The Skullcandy platform creates a positive stage for athletes to inspire their audience through creative storytelling and innovative product designs.

To learn more about Skullcandy and Coco Ho visit http://www.skullcandy.com