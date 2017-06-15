Indigo Skate Camp Needs You

What you up to this weekend, bra?! If you’re anywhere near KZN, why not head out to the Indigo Skate Camp in the Valley of a Thousand Hills, take in some rural scenery, breathe some fresh air and lend a hand fixing up their skate ramps.

As Dallas Oberholzer explains: “Indigo Skate Camp is looking for hands this weekend to place skatelite on the revamped ramp. All ply is down and treated while all skatelite is pre-drilled and ready for fitting. 2 yrs and counting, last push, anyone down to bring back the 8/11ft hipster?”

If you’ve got some woodworking experience that’d be grand, but it’s not necessary. Just pull in and get involved. For directions or to let Dallas know you’re coming, hit him up on: 083 453 6385.

*Free brownie points and you could potentially get one of the new huts named after you, if you rock up with a crate of fresh South Coast sardines… just saying.

Shaka laka!